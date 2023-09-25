Give Your Whipped Cream Some Class By Adding Orange Blossom Water

Before we reveal how to make orange blossom water and where you can purchase a bottle or two, let's get into the details regarding how much is needed for your next round of whipped cream. Besides the standard ways to take whipped cream to the next level, if you want to add an unexpected yet complementary flavor, orange blossom water may be the right ingredient for you. The process of incorporating this delicately fragranced product into homemade whipped cream couldn't be simpler. Use 1 teaspoon of orange blossom water for every cup of cold heavy cream, combining them in a bowl with your preferred amount of powdered sugar. From there, all you need to do is mix until the cream has thickened and peaks become visible.

The amount of flavor orange blossom water imparts on your next bowl of whipped cream depends on how citrusy you want the end result. If you're looking for a mild upgrade yet still want to taste that subtle orange flavor, try mixing this product into whipped cream that will be used atop mild vanilla or chocolate-flavored confections. This gives the added orange essence room to shine.

In some cases, chefs prefer to add a sprinkle of grated orange zest to the final product to ensure that the intended citrus flavor comes through. Either way, orange blossom water gives whipped cream a delicate yet sophisticated upgrade.