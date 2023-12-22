What's The Best Oil To Use To Fry Up Homemade Pork Rinds?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Crispy and delicious, pork rinds are a Southern delicacy that takes pig skin and turns it into a deliciously savory snack with a distinctively airy but crunchy texture. The process of making pork rinds at home isn't too terribly complicated if you have the right setup for frying things in oil — however, as with any other kind of fried food, picking the right kind of frying oil is one of the most essential parts of the process. While the matter of which oil imparts the best taste or texture to pork rinds is a matter of personal preference, there is one rule of thumb to adhere to no matter what: The oil must have a high smoke point that can withstand the temperatures needed for frying food.

When oil exceeds its smoke point, it undergoes a process known as "breaking down" or "oxidation," leading to various changes in its chemical composition and physical properties. The smoke point is the temperature at which an oil starts to produce visible smoke, and exceeding this temperature can have several negative consequences such as the release of harmful compounds, changes in flavor and aroma, nutrient degradation, the formation of acrolein, and more. Not only will your pork rinds taste worse, they might also become bad for your health due to the toxic compounds generated by the broken-down oil.