The Plastic Bag Hack For Ultra-Creamy Guacamole

Guacamole may be a simple dip to make, but any dish that involves mashing can make a mess in the kitchen. Once you've properly mashed your avocados into creamy guac, you will likely have some smeared green dishes to clean. If you need to bring the guac to an event, scooping it out into another container results in even more cleanup. It turns out that a simple resealable plastic bag can solve both problems at once: You can make guacamole directly inside this vessel, and it doubles as a portable container to carry it off to the party.

There aren't too many steps involved for making guacamole in a plastic bag. Essentially, you take all your ingredients — be sure to peel the avocados and remove the pits first — and throw everything into a bag big enough to hold everything. After that, close the zip and mash everything inside the bag. You can do this directly with your hands, but be careful not to burst the bag while you get to work. The result is extra-creamy guacamole that's ready to transport and serve — just add tortilla chips.