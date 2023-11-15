The Newspaper Hack For Ripening Avocados More Quickly

Avocados can be a great choice for salads, smoothies, pasta dishes, or guacamole, but first, you'll want to make sure they are ripe. These fruits ripen after harvest and can take up to eight days to reach maturity. They're usually ready to eat when they yield slightly to gentle pressure and the stem comes off easily. Hass avocados and other varieties may also become darker in color as they mature.

But, as we all know, some avocados never seem to ripen. And let's face it — waiting a whole week to enjoy a ripe avocado isn't exactly convenient. Luckily, there are a couple of tricks you can use to speed things up. For example, you could try the oven hack for ripening avocados more quickly. Simply heat them in the oven for 10 minutes or so. Although they may not taste as good as you'd expect, they'll be soft enough to be mashed or blended with other foods.

Another option is to wrap them in newspaper. This method can speed up the ripening process without sacrificing flavor. It's not as fast as the oven hack, but the wait will be worth it.