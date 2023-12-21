The Cheesecloth Tip That Will Save You From Soggy Dumplings

While a plump dumpling might predict a prosperous year, a soggy, watery filling can bring disappointment after that first bite. To avoid dreary dumplings hitting the plate, it is time to use some cheesecloth to wring out all the excess moisture in that filling.

As the name suggests, cheesecloth was originally used to separate the curds from the whey in cheesemaking. While the fabric has various thickness grades, the material is often used to strain liquid from porous foods. Unlike a sieve or strainer, the cheesecloth can be squeezed, pushed, and otherwise manipulated to drain moisture from food.

Since excess liquid can make for soggy dumplings, cheesecloth can help drain water from cabbage, fat from pork, or other moisture from the filling ingredients. Place the food in the center of the cheesecloth, wrap tightly, and squeeze until all the moisture is removed. It can be repeated as needed. Given the material's fine holes, only the liquid leaves and the other food remains intact. Since a well-filled dumpling might bring good fortune, one that does not leak excess moisture can be a sign of a well-executed dish.