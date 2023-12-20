The Baking Test To Check If Your Pecan Pie Is Done

The holiday season is often considered the baking season, which usually means you'll be making several holiday pies. In addition to predictable pumpkin, you might want to bake that Southern delicacy, pecan pie. Scrumptious and satisfying, pecan pies are different from many of their fellow pies: Their filling is not made from fruit or custard, and when taken out of the oven, it can look done but actually be undercooked — and trust us, a runny pecan pie filling can put you off dessert. And an overbaked disc isn't any more appetizing.

So, how do you know if your pecan pie has cooked through? The recommended internal temperature for a fully baked pecan pie is 200 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don't have a kitchen thermometer handy, there are several non-thermometer strategies for testing your pecan pie filling. From checking for "springiness" and amount of jiggle to the time-tested "clean knife" test, there are a variety of indicators that your filling has reached the sweet spot for holding together without being either runny or crumbly.