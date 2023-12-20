What To Know Before Making The Best Lemon Cream You've Ever Had

When you're craving a fresh and fruity dessert, lemon cream may just be exactly what you need. The creamy, velvety, custard-like concoction can be eaten on its own like pudding, used as a cupcake or cake frosting, piled into a trifle, or poured into a tart crust.

It's important to note what lemon cream is and how it differs from lemon curd since both are made from lemon juice, butter, eggs, and sugar; some lemon cream recipes also include gelatine, salt, and olive oil. The difference is in how they are cooked: Lemon curd is cooked all at once in the same pan, while lemon cream cooks everything but the butter, then blends the dairy product in later. This creates a difference in texture, with lemon cream being, as the name suggests, the creamier of the two.

If you're planning to make lemon cream in your home kitchen, there are steps to take before you start that can ensure the dessert comes out the way you intend. First and foremost, use high-quality ingredients. Lemon cream is comprised of only a few ingredients, so don't skimp on quality. Additionally, make sure you have the right kitchen equipment on hand. Lemon cream starts in a stovetop double boiler where it's cooked to a specific temperature, transferred to a bowl, thoroughly cooled, and mixed. You'll need to have a candy thermometer handy. For mixing in the butter, go manual with a whisk, or opt for the easier mixer, blender or food processor.