Starbucks' New Merry Mint White Mocha Is Here, But Only For A Limited Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although Starbucks announced its 2023 holiday beverage lineup back in November, it looks like one more drink will be joining the menu for a limited time. The Merry Mint White Mocha drink is available through December 22 and can only be ordered via the Starbucks app, according to the company's Instagram.

The drink is a variation of the chain's Iced White Chocolate Mocha beverage, which features white chocolate mocha sauce and milk combined with shots of Starbucks' espresso roast, plus a topping of whipped cream. To modify the beverage with a holiday twist, the whipped cream has been removed. Instead, the iced coffee drink features a Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam top adorned with chocolate curls. Since the drink is iced, it won't be served in one of Starbucks' iconic red cups, though it may be poured into the cold cup variation.

Some social media users have already tried the drink and shared their opinions. One commenter on a Starbucks Facebook post wrote, "I prefer this to the regular peppermint mocha. It has a lighter chocolate flavor." Another commenter, however, said they "[weren't] a fan of the peppermint chocolate cold foam," noting that they prefer the vanilla variety.