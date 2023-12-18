Sprinkle Asiago Cheese On Your Scrambled Eggs For A Nutty Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Without a doubt, eggs are one of the most popular breakfast foods in America. Not only do scrambled eggs tout a mild flavor, making them easily customizable, but according to Healthline, eggs also contain many essential vitamins like selenium, riboflavin, and vitamin B12. Next to the ample amount of vitamins they provide, eggs are also the perfect food to eat when you want to consume a notable portion of heart-healthy protein. If you're in the market to add even more protein and a flavor boost to your morning meal, Asiago cheese may be your answer.

Cheese is one of the unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs. While there's a strong chance you're privy to sprinkling a handful of cheddar or even a slice of American cheese atop your scrambled eggs, Asiago provides an entirely new yet distinct flavor profile. Comparable in flavor to parmesan, Asiago cheese has a nutty essence. Yet unlike parmesan, which ages two years, Asiago cheese can be purchased fresh or aged, ultimately changing its underlying flavor. Depending on which variety you choose, Asiago cheese imparts a certain complexity, especially when added to a hot plate of freshly cooked scrambled eggs. To help you choose the best variety for your next morning meal, you must decide what flavors you appreciate in a well-balanced cheese. Asiago cheese may very well be the solution to upgrade a simple plate of scrambled eggs, yet which variety works best: fresh or aged?