Sprinkle Asiago Cheese On Your Scrambled Eggs For A Nutty Flavor
Without a doubt, eggs are one of the most popular breakfast foods in America. Not only do scrambled eggs tout a mild flavor, making them easily customizable, but according to Healthline, eggs also contain many essential vitamins like selenium, riboflavin, and vitamin B12. Next to the ample amount of vitamins they provide, eggs are also the perfect food to eat when you want to consume a notable portion of heart-healthy protein. If you're in the market to add even more protein and a flavor boost to your morning meal, Asiago cheese may be your answer.
Cheese is one of the unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs. While there's a strong chance you're privy to sprinkling a handful of cheddar or even a slice of American cheese atop your scrambled eggs, Asiago provides an entirely new yet distinct flavor profile. Comparable in flavor to parmesan, Asiago cheese has a nutty essence. Yet unlike parmesan, which ages two years, Asiago cheese can be purchased fresh or aged, ultimately changing its underlying flavor. Depending on which variety you choose, Asiago cheese imparts a certain complexity, especially when added to a hot plate of freshly cooked scrambled eggs. To help you choose the best variety for your next morning meal, you must decide what flavors you appreciate in a well-balanced cheese. Asiago cheese may very well be the solution to upgrade a simple plate of scrambled eggs, yet which variety works best: fresh or aged?
Choosing between fresh and aged Asiago cheese is a matter of personal preference
While cottage cheese may add the fluff and flavor your scrambled eggs need, Asiago is the cheese you'll want to turn to when your eggs need a flavor upgrade. If you're not used to shopping for Asiago, the array of varieties available in the cheese section of your grocery store may be a bit overwhelming. Asiago can take on an assortment of flavors based on the length of time aged. If you're a fan of egg and cheese scrambles, opt for fresh Asiago since this cheese has a mellow bite and melts well. This softer variety can be added to your scrambled eggs as they cook, resulting in the perfect balance of cheese and eggs.
If you want to add toppings once your eggs are cooked, choose an aged variety of Asiago, which has a savory and robust aroma and taste. Asiago begins the true aging process when it surpasses the 2-month mark after being pressed. This variety of cheese is often a bit sweeter than fresh, crumbly in texture, and better served grated over your egg dishes. Either variety works depending on your taste preferences. The great thing about using Asiago for your next breakfast is that you don't have to resign this flavorful cheese to only scrambled eggs. Asiago cheese can be incorporated into several enticing egg dishes.
Scrambled eggs are the jumping-off point to more tasty Asiago-infused egg dishes
Now that you know many varieties of Asiago can be used to add extra flavor to simple foods, why stop at scrambled eggs? Whether you choose fresh Asiago or one of the many aged varieties, you can easily incorporate this flavorful cheese into any desired egg dish. If you decide to make a baked breakfast like an impossibly easy quiche, fresh Asiago will provide a nice balance of flavor without overpowering the other ingredients and spices. Younger cheese is also best for your next vegetable and cheese frittata or cheese-filled omelet. Since fresh Asiago can be sliced or grated easily and touts a mild buttery flavor, this is the variety to choose when cheese plays a central role in your next egg-based dish.
On the other hand, aged Asiago is the ideal cheese to top your next soft-boiled eggs on toast or veggie scramble. Treat aged Asiago as you would shaved parmesan, and add some to your freshly prepared meals when you need a little something extra. Not only will this cheese impart a great flavor to your dishes, but according to Prospre, one ounce of Asiago cheese (fresh or aged) provides you with over 25% of your daily protein intake. If you're new to using this flavorful cheese, start small and add a bit of Asiago to your next hot plate of scrambled eggs for one tasty upgrade.