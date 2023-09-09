What Is The Best Type Of Board For Cutting Meat?

Cutting boards are a must-have in any cook's arsenal. You will have to use a knife at some point, and a suitable surface is invaluable. There are many cutting board mistakes you might be making, including not choosing the right surface for cutting meat. It's a good idea to have at least two cutting boards to avoid cross-contamination: One for raw meats, and the other for cooked meat and vegetables. The criteria for choosing the best board for your meat-cutting needs overlap whether it is used for raw or cooked meat.

First of all, is it large enough? Unless you only get small, trimmed cuts of meat at the butcher, you will likely need a cutting board on the larger side to accommodate a hunk of meat. Another important feature you need in a meat cutting board is the ability to collect liquid run-off from the meat. A popular design incorporated into many cutting boards is a well or divot that runs along the sides of the board. This helps prevent meat juices from running onto your kitchen counter. It is also essential to have your board stay in place and not slip around as you are using it. This can be solved by using cutting boards that have non-slip pads attached, or boards that are on the heavier side. As long as your board is large enough, can catch juices, and doesn't move around on the counter, it will be good for cutting meat, regardless of whether it's plastic or wood.