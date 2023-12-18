Do Aldi Gift Cards Ever Expire?

When it comes to the special people in your life, an Aldi gift card can be the perfect way to show that you care — it's thoughtful and practical. These cards are good for any items you find in the store, and amounts range from $5 all the way up to $100 to accommodate all budgets. Even better, there's no time limit with physical Aldi gift cards, as they will never expire. That means your friends and loved ones can continue using the card for as long as there's cash remaining on it to purchase beloved items from the chain's many private-label brands.

It should be noted that this policy does not extend to the digital cards that shoppers receive from customer service. These cards are only good for five years, and if they're not used within that time frame they will expire. It's also worth noting that physical cards can require special assistance from Aldi customer service depending on one key factor.