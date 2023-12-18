Do Aldi Gift Cards Ever Expire?
When it comes to the special people in your life, an Aldi gift card can be the perfect way to show that you care — it's thoughtful and practical. These cards are good for any items you find in the store, and amounts range from $5 all the way up to $100 to accommodate all budgets. Even better, there's no time limit with physical Aldi gift cards, as they will never expire. That means your friends and loved ones can continue using the card for as long as there's cash remaining on it to purchase beloved items from the chain's many private-label brands.
It should be noted that this policy does not extend to the digital cards that shoppers receive from customer service. These cards are only good for five years, and if they're not used within that time frame they will expire. It's also worth noting that physical cards can require special assistance from Aldi customer service depending on one key factor.
Why your Aldi gift card might get deactivated
While there's no expiration date associated with Aldi gift cards, they can become deactivated over time. It's possible to add money to the gift card once the balance is depleted, which can be taken care of by any cashier at the store. However, allowing the balance of the card to remain at zero for a certain period means that it can no longer be reloaded.
In the event that there are no funds on the card for more than 90 days, customers can no longer have the card reloaded with cash. In this case, the only option would be to purchase a new gift card in the amount of your choice. Because the chain does not charge service fees for gift cards, purchasing a new one isn't a terrible thing, it just requires a few extra steps when compared to reloading a card. And if you're not sure of the current balance of a card and don't want it to lapse, Aldi even offers a convenient online solution.
How to check the balance on your Aldi gift card
It's no secret that Aldi goes above and beyond to make sure its devoted customers are fully satisfied. Because it can be challenging to remember the exact balance on your card, and you want to avoid the inconvenience of deactivation, Aldi offers customers a webpage where you can easily check the current balance online.
To check the balance on a gift card, simply fill in the gift card number and security pin in the correct fields on the site. The subsequent page will tell you just how much you have left, which ensures you can get the card reloaded before the 90 days elapse. Aldi even features a helpful graphic on the page to ensure you input the correct numbers. Keep in mind that merchandise return cards are not compatible with the balance checker, so you'll need to wait until you visit Aldi to determine just how much money is left on those.