The Safety Tip To Remember When Storing Canned Goods

Whether you are buying them from the store or canning your own vegetables and fruits at home, it's important to know how to properly store your canned goods. According to the USDA, canned foods last 18 months on average but can be good for up to five years, depending on whether it has a high or low acid content. However, you can shorten the lifespan of your canned goods if you're not careful. In particular, you want to make sure that you avoid putting too much weight on them.

Canned foods may be easy to stack in one's pantry, but that doesn't mean you necessarily should. In particular, if you've canned veggies or fruit at home, stacking jars on top of each other can mess up the seals on the jars. If you stack your cans too high, you may also wind up accidentally knocking them all over.

While canned foods may seem sturdy and durable, they can be damaged if improperly stored. As registered dietitian Tricia Best told AllRecipes, "Avoid piling heavy items on your canned goods to prevent damage and store the cans separately or in sturdy containers, where they won't be subjected to pressure." That added weight and pressure can cause cans to bend and even break, and the last thing you want is a hole in your canned goods.