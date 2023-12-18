Give Your S'mores A Kick With Some Cayenne Pepper
Whether gathered around a campfire, sharing stories and singing songs with friends, or cozied up at home with a good movie, nothing quite sets the mood like the classic delight of s'mores. With their luscious molten chocolate and gooey melted marshmallows, all nestled between crunchy, cinnamon-flavored graham crackers, s'mores have the potential to truly steal the spotlight of the night. As good as they are, you may have tried adding your own spin to them, whether with roasted berries, salted caramel, or even candied bacon bits. Among the many delicious variations of s'mores, one of the tastiest types you can create involves introducing a touch of heat.
S'mores with cayenne pepper is an incredible twist on the recipe that will give you all the original flavors you love, plus an extra kick that will spice things up. For those who love sweet-and-spicy, now you can have your cake and eat it, too.
Adding cayenne pepper to s'mores
Cayenne pepper adds the perfect touch of spice to many savory dishes, and surprisingly, it also excels at enhancing the flavor of sweets. By simply taking your marshmallows and rolling or sprinkling them with cayenne pepper, you'll find a new delicious treat that you'll insist on having from now on. For those who usually shy away from spicy foods, rest assured it won't be too overwhelming. After heating your s'mores, you'll notice the taste of the cayenne pepper as it provides a gentle kick to each bite. You'll soon observe the spice will become less prominent as something else seems to magically happen.
Similar to how salt works, you'll find that the gentle spiciness of cayenne pepper subtly enhances its flavors, making each ingredient in your s'mores stand out while contributing to a more indulgent and heightened taste. You may find yourself using cayenne pepper on more of your sweets after you try this delicious remix of the classic s'mores.
More spicy variations of s'mores
While you might love the taste of cayenne pepper in your s'mores, you'll be pleased to know you can try even more spicy variations. Another spicy s'mores combination people are getting fired up on contains hot pepper jelly. This variety of jelly is normally paired with savory meals like pork or chicken and mixes wonderfully in a salad. However, its sweet and spicy flavor also goes perfectly with s'mores. You can load your s'mores with their original ingredients and then add a spread of hot pepper jelly somewhere in between. Want to spice up your texture? While candied bacon has been done, why not add spicy peppercorn bacon to your campfire treat? Not only will you love the subtle kick of spice, but you'll also get a crunchy texture between your chocolate and marshmallows.
Lastly, you can make your s'mores with spicy authentic Mexican chocolate, which can be used in savory dishes like enchiladas or sweet drinks like hot cocoa. Swap your standard Hershey's chocolate with some Abuelita, then add chili powder and ground cinnamon to your marshmallows. So, experiment and enjoy because you'll absolutely love the new flavors of your spicy s'mores.