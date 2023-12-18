Give Your S'mores A Kick With Some Cayenne Pepper

Whether gathered around a campfire, sharing stories and singing songs with friends, or cozied up at home with a good movie, nothing quite sets the mood like the classic delight of s'mores. With their luscious molten chocolate and gooey melted marshmallows, all nestled between crunchy, cinnamon-flavored graham crackers, s'mores have the potential to truly steal the spotlight of the night. As good as they are, you may have tried adding your own spin to them, whether with roasted berries, salted caramel, or even candied bacon bits. Among the many delicious variations of s'mores, one of the tastiest types you can create involves introducing a touch of heat.

S'mores with cayenne pepper is an incredible twist on the recipe that will give you all the original flavors you love, plus an extra kick that will spice things up. For those who love sweet-and-spicy, now you can have your cake and eat it, too.