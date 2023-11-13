Upgrade Your Classic Enchilada Sauce With A Little Chocolate

The call for enchiladas is a siren heard by nearly everyone. As the steam rises from the pan, it beckons with its spicy aroma for you to dig into molten cheese flowing over soft tortillas rolled around deliciously seasoned fillings. Cascading throughout everything is the enchilada sauce, often a red mix of savory and sweet. Good cooks know a good sauce, enchilada or otherwise, requires the right ingredients. And for enchiladas, one of those ingredients is ... chocolate.

Adding chocolate to your enchilada sauce adds a depth and earthiness that can mellow out a red sauce's spicy edge. It also brings your sauce one step closer to authentic Mexican enchilada sauce. In Mexican cooking, chocolate is used in many savory applications and is a standard ingredient in many mole sauces. Although there is a wide variety of chocolates available, only one type will make your enchilada sauce a smash hit at home. This chocolate originates in Mexico and it's the secret ingredient that you'll be using from now on in your enchiladas and other Mexican favorites.