Costco Fans Can't Decide If Breakfast Items Would Make Or Break The Food Court
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're craving a slice of pizza or an inexpensive hot dog combo after a shopping trip, the Costco food court may be the place to dine. Still, it seems some Costco shoppers aren't satisfied by the current offerings at the Costco food court. The wholesale store chain might have plenty of options for lunch, dinner, and snacks, but some shoppers still find themselves craving breakfast.
One Reddit user suggested in a post that the chain should offer breakfast sandwiches, specifically eggs and bacon on bagels. They noted that they often shop at the store in the morning, and would like a bite to eat while grabbing groceries. The poster even said they'd make an online petition to get the attention of the store. The sentiment was mimicked by another user over on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In another Reddit post, fans of the idea provided other menu item suggestions, including breakfast sandwiches using croissants, a breakfast pizza, or breakfast burritos. One commenter even suggested "a 'breakfast bake' like the chicken bake, but with sausage and scrambled eggs." They also noted, however, that shoppers would be much more likely to see simplified breakfast items, like "French toast sticks or waffles."
While Costco may not offer any breakfast items on the food court menu right now, there is one breakfast-adjacent item.
You can start your morning shopping trip with coffee
You can start your morning Costco shopping trip off with a little kick of caffeine with the cold brew mocha freeze: cold brew iced coffee made from Kirkland-branded Colombian coffee beans blended with chocolate syrup. If you aren't a fan of mocha, you can order a coffee slushie sans chocolate, too.
While the other menu items may not necessarily be common breakfast foods, that doesn't stop shoppers from enjoying them early in the day. "Costco now has [ice cream] at the food court," shared one user on the X platform. "I haven't had breakfast so this [ice cream] will suffice." Other Reddit commenters suggested simply eating hot dogs or churros for breakfast.
Of course, if you plan to do a little shopping around the store, you could always pick up a package of pastries from the Costco bakery section, as suggested by one Reddit commenter. Muffins, croissants, and bagels are all ready for purchase. While they may not be fresh-from-the-oven warm, you can always buy a package and take a seat in the food court to enjoy one.
Breakfast items may not be practical for the store
Despite the enthusiasm from some over the prospect of breakfast items in the food court, others said Costco should stick to the stuff it already offers. One Reddit commenter that stores want people to come in, grab food, and shop around to drive sales. If Costco members stop in, grab their breakfast food, and leave to get on with the rest of their day, it won't benefit the business as much.
Additionally, the food court's hours may not align with breakfast time. Quite a few Reddit commenters stated that their local warehouse food courts don't open until 10 a.m. While some people may still be craving a bite of breakfast food at that time, many people will be working by that point, and the store may not see very many sales.
While it's unlikely that Costco will ever offer breakfast items in its food court, it's clearly still fun to theorize about the possibilities.