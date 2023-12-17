Costco Fans Can't Decide If Breakfast Items Would Make Or Break The Food Court

If you're craving a slice of pizza or an inexpensive hot dog combo after a shopping trip, the Costco food court may be the place to dine. Still, it seems some Costco shoppers aren't satisfied by the current offerings at the Costco food court. The wholesale store chain might have plenty of options for lunch, dinner, and snacks, but some shoppers still find themselves craving breakfast.

One Reddit user suggested in a post that the chain should offer breakfast sandwiches, specifically eggs and bacon on bagels. They noted that they often shop at the store in the morning, and would like a bite to eat while grabbing groceries. The poster even said they'd make an online petition to get the attention of the store. The sentiment was mimicked by another user over on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In another Reddit post, fans of the idea provided other menu item suggestions, including breakfast sandwiches using croissants, a breakfast pizza, or breakfast burritos. One commenter even suggested "a 'breakfast bake' like the chicken bake, but with sausage and scrambled eggs." They also noted, however, that shoppers would be much more likely to see simplified breakfast items, like "French toast sticks or waffles."

While Costco may not offer any breakfast items on the food court menu right now, there is one breakfast-adjacent item.