Swap Out Mayo For Miracle Whip For A Simple Upgrade To Your Egg Salad
Classic egg salad is one of those sandwich fillings that satisfy several different cravings in one sitting. Protein-packed hard-boiled eggs are chopped and added to a blend of various seasonings and condiments like Dijon mustard, pickled relish, and even lemon juice. The result is a bright, creamy, flavor-packed dish that will keep your stomach full for hours, especially when sandwiched between two soft and chewy pieces of bread. If you're used to making monthly or even weekly batches of egg salad, then you've probably never questioned the use of mayonnaise as it seems to be the most essential ingredient (apart from eggs) in traditional egg salad. Yet, if you want to experience a unique flavor profile without losing mayo's creamy texture, you may want to give Miracle Whip a try.
If you've had a simple spread of Miracle Whip on a sandwich, then you know the tangy, sweet difference in taste when compared to mayonnaise. Unlike mayo, which has been around since the 18th century, Miracle Whip was developed in the 1930s as a convenient, cost-effective alternative to the classic blend of eggs, oil, and vinegar. Miracle Whip not only has a different taste from mayonnaise but healthwise, this product is composed of a different lineup of ingredients.
The difference between Miracle Whip and mayonnaise
Even though mayonnaise is a popular, evenly flavored condiment, there are a few reasons you might be down to swap this ingredient for Miracle Whip. The first and most obvious reason has to do with flavor. Mayonnaise is known for its rich yet nuanced taste and can differ depending on the ratio of ingredients in your common everyday jar. Your mayo of choice may have more of a bite from additional lemon juice, or a brighter flavor due to added mustard or extra spices. Alternatively, Miracle Whip has a sweeter taste and some consider this condiment a bit tangier than traditional mayo. Yet, apart from flavor, what makes mayonnaise different from Miracle Whip has a lot to do with nutrition.
Miracle Whip contains less fat and calories than mayonnaise. And while Miracle Whip contains additional ingredients such as high fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, and modified cornstarch, this product is made with significantly less oil than mayonnaise. Therefore, Miracle Whip is classified as a dressing rather than an actual mayonnaise-type product.
How to make egg salad with Miracle Whip
If you've decided to give Miracle Whip a try the next time egg salad is on your weekly menu, you may want to alter your usual recipe to accommodate this new zesty flavor. First and foremost, you don't need to worry about ratio adjustments with cold salad swaps; Miracle Whip can take the place of mayo on a 1:1 ratio. Yet since Miracle Whip is sweeter than mayonnaise, you may want to par down on any ingredients like sweet pickle relish or any added teaspoons of sugar. To evenly balance out the sweet flavor of Miracle Whip, try adding some extra briny ingredients like chopped dill pickles or jarred capers. As with any recipe that calls for a main ingredient swap, start with the basics and taste-test your concoction throughout the preparation process.
For another light alternative, you can make a healthy egg salad with Greek yogurt and add your desired sugar and spices. Yet if all you're after is a tangy, flavor-filled upgrade to traditional egg salad, Miracle Whip proves to be a real game changer.