Swap Out Mayo For Miracle Whip For A Simple Upgrade To Your Egg Salad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Classic egg salad is one of those sandwich fillings that satisfy several different cravings in one sitting. Protein-packed hard-boiled eggs are chopped and added to a blend of various seasonings and condiments like Dijon mustard, pickled relish, and even lemon juice. The result is a bright, creamy, flavor-packed dish that will keep your stomach full for hours, especially when sandwiched between two soft and chewy pieces of bread. If you're used to making monthly or even weekly batches of egg salad, then you've probably never questioned the use of mayonnaise as it seems to be the most essential ingredient (apart from eggs) in traditional egg salad. Yet, if you want to experience a unique flavor profile without losing mayo's creamy texture, you may want to give Miracle Whip a try.

If you've had a simple spread of Miracle Whip on a sandwich, then you know the tangy, sweet difference in taste when compared to mayonnaise. Unlike mayo, which has been around since the 18th century, Miracle Whip was developed in the 1930s as a convenient, cost-effective alternative to the classic blend of eggs, oil, and vinegar. Miracle Whip not only has a different taste from mayonnaise but healthwise, this product is composed of a different lineup of ingredients.