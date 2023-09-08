Crisco: 7 Facts About The Shortening Brand And Why People Stopped Using It

Shortening is the American term for any form of fat used for cooking which exists as a solid at room temperature. Before the 20th century, butter and lard were the most common forms of shortening used in American households, and these were typically produced at home. While butter is made of churned cream from cow's milk, lard comes from pork fat — and according to the Oxford Companion to Food, "was an article of almost as much value as the meat" (via Food Timeline).

As the modernizing world of the 19th century moved further from agriculture, lard was among the many ingredients that became industrially produced. But in 1906, greater insight into meat manufacturing stigmatized lard as one of the major outputs of the meat-packing industry. This was the year that Upton Sinclair's novel, "The Jungle," was published in its entirety. Though the book was fictional, it portrayed some scary truths about the working conditions in Chicago's stockyards. The bestselling novel's horrifying tales of workers disappearing into vats of boiling lard were enough to bring purchasing animal shortening into question. But even though Sinclair's novel succeeded in exposing capitalist corruption and turning many people away from industrial meat processing, the novel's decrying of lard production's inhumane conditions created an ironic opportunity to devise a completely new product — vegetable-based shortening. Seizing this gap in the market, consumer goods company Procter & Gamble introduced Crisco to the public in 1911 with the emphasis that it was "purely vegetable."