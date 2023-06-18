Jalapeño Popper Sausage Balls Recipe

If you're anything like recipe developer Erin Johnson, then you've enjoyed a good sausage ball or two as an appetizer or potluck dish. "Sausage balls were present at almost every party I went to growing up," Johnson explains, adding that her jalapeño-infused rendition "combine[s] that nostalgic treat with the flavors of jalapeño poppers." So, we're not just talking about the addition of jalapeños here — you can also count on bursts of cream cheese and shredded cheddar with every bite, not to mention Bisquick to help hold it all together.

Naturally, these sausage balls make for a great appetizer. You could easily pluck one up with a toothpick or fork, or just use your fingers to pop that jalapeño popper right into your mouth. That said, because these meatballs are made with breakfast sausage, they're also a great side dish next to a stack of pancakes or freshly-scrambled eggs. Imagine starting your day like that!