Wendy's 12 Days Of Holiday Deals Has Arrived. Here's What To Expect

The season of giving is upon us and even your favorite fast-food establishments are taken by the spirit of generosity. According to a press release, Wendy's is offering members of its rewards program 12 full days of tasty holiday deals starting December 9. The promotion runs through December 20 and is replete with many beloved options, including sweet and savory menu items.

Rewards members are privy to lots of great deals at Wendy's all year long, but this latest offer is something to behold. On December 10, the fast-food restaurant is offering a free Breakfast Baconator, while you can warm up with a complimentary small chili on December 19.

In addition to 11 free items, including Frostys, French toast sticks, burgers, fries, and even a Breakfast Croissant Sandwich, the food chain is also offering a half-off of its taco salad on December 12. But keep in mind that a purchase is required if you want to score these deals during the 12-day promotion.