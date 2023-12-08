What To Consider When Pairing Mulled Wine With Cheese

If you've ever enjoyed a piping hot mug of mulled wine, you'll know that it's a deeply comforting (if not complex) beverage. It can be paired with many different things, and is a great option for serving at your next holiday party. The many variations of mulled wine lend themselves to endless food pairing possibilities. However, there are a few things you'll want to consider when pairing food with mulled wine -– mostly having to do with the mulled part. Flavors of cinnamon and clove dominate this drink and should inform much of your decisions when it comes to pairing. Cheese is a great party snack and goes well with mulled wine, but not all cheeses are friends with these warm holiday spices. When choosing the right cheese to serve with mulled wine, consider the saltier varieties.

Blue cheeses are an excellent companion to mulled wine. Blues can even take on greater complexity when paired with an intensely fragrant spice melange of most mulled wines. Roquefort, Gorgonzola, and Danablu are a perfect selection of blue cheeses to offer guests with their mulled wine.