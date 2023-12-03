For Sweet Potatoes Bursting With Flavor, Cinnamon Butter Is Key

Sweet potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables around, not to mention they're packed with energy-rich carbs and important vitamins like beta carotene, ascorbic acid, and potassium. These starchy tubers are sure to make your mouth water, whether they're roasted, baked, steamed, cut into french fries, or used in soups or stir-fries. Not only are they delicious as a main or side dish, but they also make for delectable desserts. If you're looking for a sweet potato treat that's much easier to make than sweet potato pie, try using cinnamon butter.

Cinnamon butter instantly turns a cooked sweet potato into dessert. It's got all of the right rich, warm, and sugary notes to bring out the veggie's hearty yet sweet flavors. Even better, all you need to whip up a batch is butter, cinnamon, and honey. You don't even have to mix all the ingredients before applying them to the sweet potatoes, if you use it to glaze the potatoes before cooking them.