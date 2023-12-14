Sweet Potato Skins Are A New Twist On The Classic Appetizer

Sweet potatoes are perhaps a tad more divisive than regular potatoes. Your average white potato can be transformed into nearly anything, from fries to chips to hash browns to creamy mashed potatoes, and then you can take the skins and load them up with toppings as an appetizer. Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, can be used for these, but their sweeter and less mild taste means that not everybody will be a fan. However, if you know your dinner guests have a taste for sweet potatoes, then loaded sweet potato skins are a great way to open the meal.

Sweet potato skins are prepared in much the same way you'd whip up the usual potato skins you'd find at a TGI Fridays. They go well with the typical loaded potato skin ingredients like cheddar, bacon, chives, grated parmesan, and sour cream. That slightly stronger sweet flavor also pairs well with spicier Tex-Mex fare such as salsa verde and jalapeños, alongside black beans chips and avocado. Southwest stuffed sweet potato skins, anyone?