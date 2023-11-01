Save Those Sweet Potato Peels For A Creative Crunchy Snack

Don't throw away your sweet potato peels. With a little bit of oil and your oven or air fryer, you can transform them from trash into snacky treasures. Roasted sweet potato skins are like potato chips, only zero waste, high in fiber, and, well, sweet.

All you have to do to save your sweet potato skins from the compost is plan ahead. The next time you make sweet potato pie, sweet potato soup, or sweet potato fries, remember to take special care with your peelings. Remove the skins with care in long, wide strips. Then, instead of composting them, you can toss them with your favorite seasonings. (It's best not to be shy with the salt — these are sweet potatoes, after all).

After a short stint cooking, your peels will be crisped and crunchy. Some recipes for sweet potato chips call for a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven, but you can crank up the heat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for these hardy scraps. Give them about a half hour (or 10 minutes in an air fryer). Expect the sweet, earthy flavor you know and love, plus whatever other herbs and spices you choose to incorporate.