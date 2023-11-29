If You're Cutting Up Meat, Follow The Fat Lines For Efficiency

Aside from following the fat lines, you'll also want to follow the breastbone of your chicken — slicing the meat off of it instead of trying to cut through the bone. A tiny layer of meat may be left behind, but that's okay. If you're making stock from the chicken's carcass (which, why wouldn't you?) then what's left behind will still go to good use.

As for the wings, thighs, and drumsticks, do not attempt to just hack them off. After slicing along the fat lines, you'll want to find the joints and pop the bones out of place — essentially dislocating the chicken's joints. Ouch! Good thing it's not alive anymore, huh? Once you do that, there will be enough space left between them to cut through without having to worry about hitting bone.

By following these simple tips, you can easily butcher your own whole chicken fryer in a short period of time. With the price of whole chickens being significantly less than their individual parts, you'll certainly be able to save a lot of money — especially when it comes to chicken breasts. Just remember to follow the fat lines and the whole process of carving your own raw chicken cuts will go smoothly. Even better, since you'll be able to save all of the leftover scraps to make chicken stock, you can be sure that nothing will go to waste.