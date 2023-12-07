Batatas à Murro: The Creamy Portuguese Take On Smashed Potatoes

Most Americans are well familiar with European cuisines by now, especially Western and Southern cuisines like French, Italian, British, and Spanish food. It's rare for one of these countries to have a cuisine that sort of slips through the cracks in popular American perception — but there's at least one for which that's definitely the case. Portuguese food may be the best European cuisine a lot of Americans don't know about, similar to but distinct from Spanish cuisine and involving interesting ingredients like cuttlefish, octopus, and dried cod.

But their expertise is hardly limited just to seafood. Another key dish in the Portuguese arsenal makes use of one of the most ubiquitous ingredients in the world: potatoes. Batatas à murro take the humble potato and turn it into something quite unlike any other potato preparation you've ever had. Our closest analog is smashed potatoes, but even that's not quite accurate — it's just the closest version we've got.