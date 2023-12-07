Why It's So Hard To Find Fresh Herbs At Costco

Shoppers seeking large quantities of their favorite household goods turn to Costco, a warehouse retail chain known for providing items in bulk. However, Costco fans on Reddit are flummoxed by the lack of fresh herbs available at the store. After a shopper complained that they couldn't procure fresh basil from their local Costco, a commenter stated that the fragility of fresh herbs likely had something to do with it.

"It's not really something the average person buys [or] uses in bulk and it spoils fairly quickly?" replied the commenter, with another chiming in that the chain might face difficulty selling fresh herbs in bulk to retail customers. Remember that Costco initially focused on business customers, such as restaurants in need of large quantities of ingredients to serve their diners. The chain eventually expanded its business model to include shoppers seeking goods for their households, and these members desire slightly different products as compared to business customers. This could explain why fresh herbs are hard to come by.