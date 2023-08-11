What Does The Name Costco Mean?

Famous for its free samples, $4.99 rotisserie chickens, and inflation-proof hot dogs that even Julia Child loved, Costco – known fully today as Costco Wholesale Corporation — has long been a staple of bulk shopping in the U.S. and around the globe. Founded in 1976, this membership-based wholesale retailer has truly become an iconic part of American culture. But, have you ever wondered where the name Costco came from?

Well, as it turns out the meaning behind the name of America's third-largest retailer is more complicated than meets the eye. While some sources mention the name is actually just the shortened version of Cost Company, there is no hard evidence to back up these claims. On the other hand, there are some theories circulating online about Costco actually being a Chinese corporation whose name stands for China Off Shore Trading Company. However, these theories are easy to prove false as Costco was originally founded in the U.S. by an American. Although, at the time of its founding, this big box store was known under a different name entirely. In fact, when Costco was first created, it was called Price Club.