Avoid Messy Cake Batter Scooping With An Oily Hack

The best bakers have learned to embrace a messy kitchen, after all, there's no use worrying about spilled flour or eggshells on the counter when you're in the middle of making tasty treats. But it can be super annoying when you're trying to scoop cake batter and it sticks to the spoon, forcing you to spin and shake the spoon over and over until the batter finally stops dripping (or just letting it drip all over the muffin pan and countertop). Luckily, there's an easy trick for preventing messy cake batter scooping: Simply coat your spoon in cooking oil. The oil will help the batter slide right off the spoon and into the muffin/cupcake pan.

Coating your spoon or measuring cup with vegetable oil or a flavorless non-stick cooking spray also makes measuring sticky ingredients so much easier and won't taint the flavor of your cupcakes or muffins. So in addition to cake batter sliding right off, this trick also works for measuring ingredients such as honey, syrup, and caramel. Not only will you prevent stickiness from frustrating you, but your measurements will be more precise since you won't be leaving anything behind — and experts know precision is crucial in baking.