The 2 Kitchen Rag Tip To Save You Unnecessary Trips To The Sink
Kitchen organization is the key to your convenience and sanity, and the great minds at Reddit have a simple tip you're bound to love. One commenter recommended placing a dry kitchen rag over your shoulder and a moistened one next to your work area on the counter. Each rag serves an essential purpose, and this placement prevents you from running all over the kitchen to grab what you need.
The rag on your shoulder is ideal for drying wet items, such as cutting boards or kitchen knives, while the dampened cloth can be used for cleaning items before moving on to the next task. One person praised the helpful recommendation, stating, "The damp rag is an awesome tip! Thank you!" The original commenter replied that this tip is not only convenient, but can also save your cutlery from rusting. As they explained, "Reactive knives (aka, anything not stainless) require you to clean them between uses to prevent rust, since most normal metals are desperate to rust when exposed to air." Along with preserving cherished kitchen tools, the two-rag tip is beneficial in other ways.
Paper towels harm both your budget and the environment
As reported by The Atlantic, Americans spend approximately $5.7 billion on paper towels each year, which outpaces paper towel usage in other countries by a wide margin at nearly half of total worldwide use. Considering that paper towels are single-use, that massive expenditure is akin to simply throwing your hard-earned money away.
Then there is the environmental cost of paper towels. According to Nomomente, a single ton of paper towels requires 20,000 gallons of water and up to 17 trees to produce. While these paper products do break down efficiently in the environment, the immense amount of paper towels used each year means they're clogging up landfills around the world.
Based on these figures, switching to reusable kitchen rags is a no-brainer. Reusable rags will save you lots of money on your weekly grocery budget, which is key for maintaining financial stability. When it comes to the environmental impact of single-use paper products, reusable rags preserve natural resources and save items being sent to landfills. From this perspective, kitchen rags are the responsible choice for your household.
What to do with soiled kitchen rags
While switching to reusable goods is best for your budget and the environment, you may struggle with what to do with your dirty rags after using them. In this case, developing a system for used rags is key to maintaining a neat and orderly kitchen.
All it takes is a plastic garbage can, which you can place in the most convenient area of your kitchen. If you want the can out of view, consider putting it under the sink. In addition to concealing the receptacle from others, this option is best when it comes to access, as many kitchen duties take place around the sink area. Once the plastic can is full, simply add the used rags to your laundry.
When employing this system, be mindful of leaving damp rags in the receptacle for too long, as this can encourage the growth of mold. Airflow helps deter mold growth, so consider removing the lid from the plastic garbage can when using it as a rag receptacle. Removing the lid also makes it easier to deposit rags as they become soiled, thereby keeping your kitchen organized.