The 2 Kitchen Rag Tip To Save You Unnecessary Trips To The Sink

Kitchen organization is the key to your convenience and sanity, and the great minds at Reddit have a simple tip you're bound to love. One commenter recommended placing a dry kitchen rag over your shoulder and a moistened one next to your work area on the counter. Each rag serves an essential purpose, and this placement prevents you from running all over the kitchen to grab what you need.

The rag on your shoulder is ideal for drying wet items, such as cutting boards or kitchen knives, while the dampened cloth can be used for cleaning items before moving on to the next task. One person praised the helpful recommendation, stating, "The damp rag is an awesome tip! Thank you!" The original commenter replied that this tip is not only convenient, but can also save your cutlery from rusting. As they explained, "Reactive knives (aka, anything not stainless) require you to clean them between uses to prevent rust, since most normal metals are desperate to rust when exposed to air." Along with preserving cherished kitchen tools, the two-rag tip is beneficial in other ways.