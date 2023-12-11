What Day Does Whole Foods Usually Restock?

When a grocery store is out of something on your list, it can be one of the most disruptive occurrences of the day. Maybe now you have to wait to make a meal you've been excited about or sacrifice more time from your day to run to another grocery store. Which, if you're not a fan of shopping, can be the last thing you want to do. Either way, the outcome is not ideal.

One of the most surefire ways to avoid this frustration is to shop just after a store restocks. For loyal shoppers of Whole Foods Market, those days are usually Tuesdays and Fridays.

These days are actually some of the most common periods for most grocery stores to restock. Tuesday is a popular choice because employees can replenish stock that has been sold over the weekend. Friday is another common pick because employees can prepare for the busyness of the weekend ahead. Particular days of the week aside, a lot more thought goes into choosing a store's restock days. Here are some more specifics about Whole Foods Market's restocking decisions so you can make the most of your shopping experience.