What Day Does Whole Foods Usually Restock?
When a grocery store is out of something on your list, it can be one of the most disruptive occurrences of the day. Maybe now you have to wait to make a meal you've been excited about or sacrifice more time from your day to run to another grocery store. Which, if you're not a fan of shopping, can be the last thing you want to do. Either way, the outcome is not ideal.
One of the most surefire ways to avoid this frustration is to shop just after a store restocks. For loyal shoppers of Whole Foods Market, those days are usually Tuesdays and Fridays.
These days are actually some of the most common periods for most grocery stores to restock. Tuesday is a popular choice because employees can replenish stock that has been sold over the weekend. Friday is another common pick because employees can prepare for the busyness of the weekend ahead. Particular days of the week aside, a lot more thought goes into choosing a store's restock days. Here are some more specifics about Whole Foods Market's restocking decisions so you can make the most of your shopping experience.
Shop at Whole Foods Market in the early morning
While Tuesdays and Fridays are common days for many Whole Foods Market locations to restock, most big grocery chains restock daily to keep up with the high demand. This is usually done in the early mornings between 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., or overnight after 10 p.m. Managers choose these particular times to prevent disrupting shoppers, but it also means that browsing the shelves at Whole Foods in the early morning will usually get you the best selection. (And it will also help you avoid the lunchtime rush.)
With the frequent restocking happening at these big chains, you can usually count on finding what you need any day of the week. Still, it's aways good to stay ahead of any potential mishaps, so remember to keep some of your early Tuesday and Friday mornings free for grocery shopping just in case.
Keep in mind that exact restocking days will vary per store. So, if you want to be 100% sure of those times, you can always try asking a manager at the Whole Foods location near you for the exact days that their restocking is done. For some other ways to make sure you can check everything off your list at Whole Foods, read on.
Getting the most from your Whole Foods experience
Now if you want to be extra cautious with your shopping experience, some other ways to make sure your favorite products are in stock is to simply call ahead and ask. This is a good idea if you don't have to waste a trip to the store just to come back empty-handed. Of course don't ask about everything on your list, just some of the more niche picks that might sell out fast.
For those who want to make their shopping really efficient, you can even try placing an online order at Whole Foods instead of browsing the shelves yourself. Pick from all of the options that are in stock through the Whole Foods website, then pick up your order or schedule it for delivery. This is an efficient way to shop and ensures you don't encounter any surprises.
If you want to keep track of the new deals from Whole Foods as well as new stock, most locations put out their new discounts and coupons on items on Wednesdays too — which is the same day as Aldi's weekly new deals, if you're curious. Now you're getting to choose from the biggest selection possible, and you can save a little money while you're at it too.