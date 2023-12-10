What Makes San Francisco's Mission-Style Burritos Unique?

It's hard to argue burritos are anything but a delicious gift from the Mexican food heavens. A fusion of ingredients from different continents, with wheat introduced by Spanish conquistadors leading to the creation of the first flour tortillas, you can now pretty easily find burritos in every state in America, with massive fast food chains like Chipotle operating in every one of the lower 48 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

But while burritos are everywhere, certain varieties of burritos are distinct from others, and the best-known of these just might be the Mission-style burritos of San Francisco. But how did Mission-style burritos get their start, and what makes them unique? The answer to that second question is pretty easy to define: Mission-style burritos are absolutely massive and are all about making sure you don't walk away hungry (if you can even finish them in the first place).