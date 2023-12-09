Turn Your Cold Coffee Into A Sweet Dream With Cookies And Cream Ice Cubes
Whether it's the sweltering heat of summer or the frigid depths of winter, there's never a wrong time for an ice-cold coffee. Although we'll take this must-have caffeinated classic in any shape or form, there's something particularly appealing about the refreshing blast of chilled coffee. The icy finesse offers a sharp sensory experience — a departure from the steamy traditions of its hotter counterpart. Speaking of traditions, why stick to regular ice to cool your coffee to satisfaction when you can swap those boring old blocks for cookies and cream ice cubes?
To use this hack to sweeten up your coffee ritual, crush or grind a handful of creme-filled Oreo cookies, place them in an ice tray, add milk, and freeze. The resulting ice cubes introduce a decadent flavor profile to your iced coffee, gradually melting and infusing it with the luscious taste of cookies and cream, creating a harmonious fusion of rich sweetness and the edgy boldness of coffee.
No need to diminish your stash of coffee creamer or use up the last bit of sweetener in the sugar jar — these dessert-style ice cubes will take care of the sugar and cream in your morning (or evening) cup of joe. Pro-tip: grind the Oreos as finely as possible to avoid large hunks of cookie breaking loose in your coffee.
Which milk works best for cookies and cream ice cubes
Before you exit out of this digital hot tip to give it a try faster than you can say sip, consider your various milk options. After all, what good is cookies and cream without the right kind of cream?
First and foremost, you'll want to consider which milk freezes best to get the most from this hack. Although all dairy milk freezes, low-fat options like reduced-fat or skim milk are your best bet. Whole-fat milk tends to separate during the freezing process, which can affect the texture and consistency of the final product. However, since you'll be adding the ice cubes to a drink and not eating them directly, a grainy or uneven distribution of fat throughout the cube shouldn't be too much of an issue, so if you're thinking about freezing your favorite coffee creamer instead of milk — go for it!
Vegans, vegetarians, and everyone in between, rejoice! This dulcet delight is for everyone. If your dietary preferences restrict you from consuming dairy milk, plant-based alternatives will work the same. Remember, though, vegan milk can take on a grainy texture like high-fat dairy milk, so make your selection accordingly. Further, while Oreos don't contain any animal-derived ingredients, you'll have to determine whether they meet your personal standards for being vegan if that's important to you.
Creative customizations for cookies and cream coffee
Whether you fancy good old-fashioned Oreos, classic chocolate chip cookies, white chocolate macadamia, or even spiced ginger snaps, the cookie aisle is a treasure trove waiting to be discovered, so don't hesitate to experiment with new cookie flavors. The world is your oyster! Or ... ice cube? Consider tossing some crushed nuts like pistachios, almonds, or hazelnuts into the ice cube trays alongside your cookies and milk for an even crunchier twist.
Add a touch of sweetness to your ice cubes by incorporating flavored syrups, honey, or agave nectar into the mix. This boosts the overall taste and allows you to tailor the sweetness level according to your unique preferences. Introduce a hint of warmth with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla — the subtle kick of spice will bring a subtle yet present depth to the iced coffee.
Next time you're bored of your coffee routine, make cold coffee using frozen cookies and cream cubes.