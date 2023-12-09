Turn Your Cold Coffee Into A Sweet Dream With Cookies And Cream Ice Cubes

Whether it's the sweltering heat of summer or the frigid depths of winter, there's never a wrong time for an ice-cold coffee. Although we'll take this must-have caffeinated classic in any shape or form, there's something particularly appealing about the refreshing blast of chilled coffee. The icy finesse offers a sharp sensory experience — a departure from the steamy traditions of its hotter counterpart. Speaking of traditions, why stick to regular ice to cool your coffee to satisfaction when you can swap those boring old blocks for cookies and cream ice cubes?

To use this hack to sweeten up your coffee ritual, crush or grind a handful of creme-filled Oreo cookies, place them in an ice tray, add milk, and freeze. The resulting ice cubes introduce a decadent flavor profile to your iced coffee, gradually melting and infusing it with the luscious taste of cookies and cream, creating a harmonious fusion of rich sweetness and the edgy boldness of coffee.

No need to diminish your stash of coffee creamer or use up the last bit of sweetener in the sugar jar — these dessert-style ice cubes will take care of the sugar and cream in your morning (or evening) cup of joe. Pro-tip: grind the Oreos as finely as possible to avoid large hunks of cookie breaking loose in your coffee.