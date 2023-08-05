Upgrade Your Deviled Eggs With The Briny Flavors Of A Dirty Martini

Once you have your yolks ready and the whites are tasting of juniper, flip the whites back over and either scoop the yolk mixture back into the egg whites with two spoons or cut the corner off a zipper-style bag and use it like a piping bag to squirt the mixture evenly amongst the eggs.

To garnish, you can soak some cocktail olives and onions in a little bit of gin and then pop them on top of each egg. Classic Manzanilla olives and cocktail onions are small, so you can use a whole one for each egg, or use one of each. Consider also using some specialty cocktail olives that are stuffed with blue cheese, feta, or hot peppers for a little something extra. Stuffed olives tend to be pretty big, so only use half an olive for garnishing each egg.

If you want a garnish with a little more flavor complexity, you can also make a mixture of chopped cocktail olives and onions, fresh parsley, and a little lemon zest mixed with a few tablespoons of gin and carefully spoon that on top of each egg.

However you garnish your dirty martini deviled eggs, make sure you stash a few before you serve them. When your egg plate comes home empty, you'll have a salty little nightcap to snack on after the party's over.