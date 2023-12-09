Bacon Is The Secret Ingredient For A Delicious, Juicy Turkey
If you're fixing a turkey for the holidays or just for a family get-together, then you want to make sure that your bird is succulent and juicy. There's nothing worse than a turkey that's dry or overcooked. If you want to make sure your bird ends up tender and moist, then you may want to incorporate another type of meat altogether. We're talking about bacon, of course, and it can make a major difference in your final product.
In fact, chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay swears by including bacon in his turkey and uses the smoky protein specifically to stop it from drying out. In a how-to video on YouTube, Ramsay explained that not only does bacon add moisture to the turkey, but it heightens the taste of the bird as well. Ultimately, the bacon acts as a protective layer for the turkey, but its natural fats also penetrate the meat of the bird. This creates a nice caramelized exterior and a moist tender interior that will have your family talking about something other than politics at the dinner table.
Here's why you should add bacon to your bird
As Gordon Ramsay demonstrated, the trick with bacon is to add it part-way through cooking your turkey. First, you should let your turkey get a slight golden brown before adding the raw strips to the mix. Don't worry about the bacon being raw — the heat from the stove and also from the turkey will cook everything thoroughly. The bacon should be added atop the turkey's breast, since it has the greatest risk of drying out. One reason that turkey typically dries out is because of its uneven meat ratio. There's generally a larger portion of white meat from the breast compared to the legs and thighs.
The bacon protects this vital area of the bird, which is especially important since turkey is lean even for poultry standards. Because it doesn't have that layer of fat that other meats like beef have, it tends to contain less moisture. When it comes time to carve the turkey, you can remove the bacon from atop the turkey. Serve it as a garnish with your turkey, or chop it up and include it in a homemade gravy for an additional boost of flavor.
Other ways to plump up your turkey
Using just bacon may not provide all the necessary fat that your turkey needs. Like Gordon Ramsay, consider using several other ingredients to add both flavor and moisture to your turkey. For one, butter remains a home cook's best friend when cooking turkey as it's a quick and inexpensive way to flavor one's bird. Consider placing your butter between the turkey's skin and the meat itself, as this will lead to both crispier skin and juicier meat. The butter acts as a barrier similar to bacon, protecting the delicate white meat of your turkey from the heat of the oven. Ramsay isn't the only one who recommends this tip — Martha Stewart stands by it as well.
Apologies to any fans of stuffing, but instead of a cornbread mixture, consider incorporating citrus fruit instead. Stuff your bird with lemons, oranges, or even grapefruits for better results. Not only will the citrus add a nice tang to the meat, but the added moisture from the fruit will steam the inner cavities of the turkey. Combine this with the addition of butter and bacon for a turkey that's bound to have guests asking for seconds. Consider the types of turkey you use as well, and you'll be well on your way to mastering this bird.