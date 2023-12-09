Bacon Is The Secret Ingredient For A Delicious, Juicy Turkey

If you're fixing a turkey for the holidays or just for a family get-together, then you want to make sure that your bird is succulent and juicy. There's nothing worse than a turkey that's dry or overcooked. If you want to make sure your bird ends up tender and moist, then you may want to incorporate another type of meat altogether. We're talking about bacon, of course, and it can make a major difference in your final product.

In fact, chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay swears by including bacon in his turkey and uses the smoky protein specifically to stop it from drying out. In a how-to video on YouTube, Ramsay explained that not only does bacon add moisture to the turkey, but it heightens the taste of the bird as well. Ultimately, the bacon acts as a protective layer for the turkey, but its natural fats also penetrate the meat of the bird. This creates a nice caramelized exterior and a moist tender interior that will have your family talking about something other than politics at the dinner table.