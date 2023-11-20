Slather Leftover Turkey In Butter For A Moist Sandwich

Many of us agree: Eating a sandwich made with leftover turkey is one of the traditions that makes a great Thanksgiving dinner better. In the best-case scenario, your leftover turkey still tastes flavorful and delicious and is a significant upgrade from regular, everyday deli meat. Eating leftovers also offers a great way to repurpose and avoid wasting food. However, sometimes your Thanksgiving turkey can get a little dry when reheated. So, if you're making a sandwich with leftovers, avoid consuming turkey jerky by slathering this lean meat in butter before you pop it in the microwave. Butter is perfect for adding moisture to the turkey, giving you a better-tasting sandwich that won't dry out your mouth as you eat it.

Microwaving is the easiest and fastest method for reheating a serving or two of leftover turkey for a sandwich, but it can also dry out your turkey, which is lean and, therefore, on the dry side in the first place. When food is microwaved, the water molecules in the food vibrate intensely, producing friction that creates heat. As the water molecules rapidly heat up, they evaporate, which may cause your food to dry out. When all the water, fat, and juices are sucked out of your turkey, you're left with a tough, dry piece of meat. Fortunately, butter's high-fat content will help your turkey retain moisture throughout the reheating process, giving you something capable of creating the ultimate leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich.