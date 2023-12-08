Stop Tossing Out Leftover Fruit Pulp And Turn It Into 'Pulpsicles'

If you've spent any time in the kitchen, you know that cooking from scratch generates a lot of waste. But what you may not be aware of is that food scraps can actually do a lot of damage after they've been tossed in the trash. Without getting too deep into the science here, when organic matter (like food scraps) ends up in a landfill, it slowly decomposes beneath a mountain of (primarily) inorganic garbage. This process, technically known as anaerobic decomposition, results in the release of harmful greenhouse gasses that contribute to a warming planet and climate change.

Sure, you can always get rid of your organic waste through composting, but it's more fun (and economical) to find some culinary uses for those extra food scraps. And there's a lot of ideas to choose from! You can easily turn potato peels into chips, watermelon rinds into kimchi, broccoli stems into fries, and other veggie leftovers into a potent vegetable stock.

But if you're a home juicer, your food scrap of choice is likely fruit and vegetable pulp. There's a lot you can do with pulp, but one of the simplest applications is to make popsicles, or the infinitely cuter, pulpsicles. Pulp from lemons, oranges, apples, and mangoes are all terrific options but don't shy away from more savory ingredients, like carrots or beets, which can add unique colors and flavor notes to your frozen treats.