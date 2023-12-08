Elevate A Cup Of Hot Chocolate With A Drop Of Orange Extract

Chocolate and orange make such a brilliant combination, it's a wonder we don't see it around as much as, say, chocolate and mint or chocolate and peanut butter. There are probably lots of incredible ways to inject some orange flavor into a cup of hot chocolate, but using orange extract has got to be the easiest. And if you don't already have orange extract among your baking supplies, you can easily grab a bottle at your local grocery store, with prices ranging from $5 to $15.

The amount of orange extract you use is up to you, so try adding just a couple of drops at a time to taste. The great thing about this trick is that you can use it no matter how you make the hot chocolate, even if you're just using a powdered mix, so it's an easy and fun way to upgrade a mug of cocoa.

As long as everyone enjoying the hot chocolate is an adult, you can also flavor the drink with a boozy citrus kick. Add about ½ ounce of Grand Marnier or another orange-flavored liqueur to turn your hot chocolate into a perfectly indulgent nightcap.