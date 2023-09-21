The Tasting Tip That Saves Subpar Salad Dressing

While creating homemade salad dressing is a zesty undertaking, avoiding common salad dressing mistakes is a must to achieve a dazzling end result. You can determine whether your dressing is just right by sampling it twice. First, taste a small amount of the dressing by itself — about ¼ teaspoon — to get a feel for the balance of flavors. Second, drizzle a bit of dressing on a piece of lettuce — or another ingredient in your salad to see how well it meshes with the other ingredients — then sample that. Keep in mind that even tasty dressings can falter when blended with the rest of your salad components, which is why it's so important to try them out together before serving.

This double test lets you know if you're happy with the flavor and texture of your dressing — and if you're not, there are a few things you can do. Consider what's missing in the dressing, or if any ingredients are a bit overwhelming. For example, a super bright and tangy dressing with lots of acidity can be tempered with a bit of honey, which will impart a mild sweetness to the dressing. You can also add some more oil into the mix but be careful that you don't go overboard.