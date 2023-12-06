Add Some Extra Flavor To Your Corn Pudding By Breaking Out The Grill

If your holiday table has yet to be graced by a deep dish of delectable, easy corn pudding, it's never too late to change your life for the better. A serendipitous combination of indigenous and European techniques and influences, savory corn pudding is as beloved in the American South as its sweet cousin curau de milho is in Brazil. And while it's not always a great idea to mess with tradition (canned corn kernels or creamed corn works just fine), making this dish with fresh corn is the way to go for many reasons — not the least of which is the opportunity to grill the ears prior to cutting off the kernels. What's not to love about a savory or sweet corn pudding made with lightly caramelized, smoky corn?

It's not necessary to thoroughly cook the ears of corn, nor will you need to go to all the trouble of brushing the husks with oil before grilling. No, this step is all about value-added flavor. A light grilling of shucked corn ears — just enough to darken some of the kernels — will be enough to elicit an earthy sweetness. (Alternatively, oven-roasting the corn will also enhance the flavor.) Then it'll be time to take that other all-important step: Cutting the kernels off the cob the right way.