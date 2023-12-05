Sweeten Up Basic Corn With A Dollop Of Brown Sugar Butter

To create a compound butter with brown sugar, it's ideal to start with soft, room-temperature butter. Depending on your kitchen's temperature, this might take between 30 minutes to an hour, but the ease of spreadability and mixing it provides is worth the wait. It's also recommended to use unsalted butter rather than salted. Salted butter reduces the spread's versatility, and when it comes to corn, you can always sprinkle salt on top after applying the butter.

The consistency of brown sugar butter can vary from thick to creamy. For a whipped butter texture, consider adding heavy cream or milk while blending the sugar and butter. If the brown sugar has coarse granules, blending can help eliminate some graininess, resulting in a smoother spread. This also ensures that the butter's flavor melts evenly over the corn.

To enhance the sweet and spiced aspects of the butter, consider blending in vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, or honey. This addition gives your corn a fall-esque vibe once it melts. You can easily store a compound butter in the refrigerator until you're ready to use it. The longevity of compound butter depends on the added ingredients, and any excess can be frozen to extend its shelf life.