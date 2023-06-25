Muscovado Sugar Is A Total Flavor Step-Up From Standard Brown Sugar

The world of sugar extends far beyond the conventional white and brown packets that fill our grocery store aisles. The differences between light and dark brown sugar are somewhat arbitrary when you discover how a gem like muscovado could offer more than just the prevalent sweet taste. Sure, it may look like a much darker and moister version of brown sugar, but layers of earthy flavor give this sugar a completely unique form.

Also known as Barbados sugar, muscovado was first produced in the 1800s in the West Indies. However, production has grown worldwide, from Uganda to Jamaica, the Philippines, to even the United States. With such a growth in popularity, you must ask why? The richer taste amplifies everyday baked goods, barbecue glazes, and salad dressings. Sugar is no longer only concerned with sweetness but also with smoky, natural notes that lean into toffee and caramel. You'll soon realize how many more flavor profiles it can bring to your culinary world.