The Simple Tip To Follow For A Delicious, Evenly Cooked Holiday Ham

While it may seem difficult to ensure that large pieces of meat cook evenly, it's very important to ensure that your holiday ham does exactly that. Unfortunately, when even cooking is not achieved, the outside of the ham can easily become dry and even burnt by the time the center has gotten up to a safe temperature. This is why it's vital to take the right steps to ensure that the meat cooks at a steady pace throughout. Fortunately, there is an easy tip to guarantee that this will happen. All you have to do is bring the meat up to room temperature before placing it in the oven.

To do this, simply remove the ham from the refrigerator at least an hour before you plan to put it in the oven. Letting it rest on the counter for one to two hours will be sufficient time to allow the cold ham to come up to room temperature and thus cook evenly. Any longer than two hours can compromise food safety, so just make sure to pop it in the oven by the time the second hour is up. Another option is to place the ham in hot water, which will help bring the temperature up faster. If you do it this way you'll want to let it sit in hot water for 45 minutes, drain, refill with more hot water, and let it sit for another 45 minutes.