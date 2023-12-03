Storing Hot Sauce In The Fridge Isn't Always Necessary

Hot sauce distinctively stands in a class of its own when it comes to condiments, providing an array of delectable flavors — if you can handle the heat! Some hot sauces are celebrated for being quite mild, while others have a reputation for being so hot they could easily compel the devil himself to dance. When it comes to preserving these sauces, you'll want to take every step you can to make sure they maintain both their quality of flavor and level of heat.

Likewise, this prompts the question: Where is the best place to store your bottle of hot sauce after it's been opened? Many people say it's the refrigerator, which would be a very common sense choice. However, a more accurate answer is that it's not necessary, depending on the brand. If your hot sauce is high in acidic ingredients, like vinegar, you can safely keep it in the cupboard. If not, you should consider storing it in the refrigerator.