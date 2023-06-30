The Ongoing Sriracha Shortage Is Causing An Exorbitant Price Surge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Would you pay $80 for a bottle of sriracha? Or would you start looking for sriracha alternatives? A shortage of the chilis used to make sriracha is causing a low supply of the famous — but common — hot sauce, creating a demand that's seeing prices soar. One seller on Amazon is selling two-packs of 28-ounce bottles for $159.99. Two other sellers are listing two-packs for just shy of $100. Buyers can still purchase similar products from other sriracha brands, like Bushwick Kitchen, Yellowbird, and Fix, for standard prices, but the leading brand, Huy Fong, is running dry.

This isn't the first year that has seen a shortage in sriracha. According to Huy Fong, there has been a chili shortage for the past three consecutive years, causing the company to stop production at one point in 2022. A spokesperson recently told CNN, "We continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production. At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase."

The company told the LA Times in April 2023 that it was still facing a shortage of raw material: sun-ripened red chili peppers. Huy Fong sources its 50,000 tons of peppers from farms in Mexico, whose harvests have been negatively affected by drought in recent years.