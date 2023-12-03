Stack Your Bundt Cakes For A Truly Showstopping Dessert

To bake your best Bundt cake yet, and whether you're serving them solo or stacked to the skies, there are a few tricks to follow. Start by using non-stick Bundt pans that are in good condition. Do a visual inspection and run your finger through the divots to be sure it's not scratched: Scratches and nicks indicate that the surface may not be as non-stick as it needs to be.

The trickiest part of baking a Bundt cake is turning the cake out cleanly. The more intricate the design on your pan, the more difficult it'll be to release, especially if it's not properly greased. You shouldn't grease your Bundt pan with butter, as the milk solids will make a clean release almost impossible. Applying shortening into each nook and cranny with a pastry brush should do the trick. Then dust the Bundt pan with flour, cocoa powder, or granulated sugar. AP flour tends to leave behind a gummy texture, but nut flour, such as almond flour — or opting for granulated sugar — will add an extra layer of texture to your cake.

After baking, use a thin knife or a small silicone spatula and carefully work your way between the tin and the cake to release it. You don't want to scratch the non-stick coating. Allow it to cool, and don't be afraid to cool it upside down — gravity is your friend.