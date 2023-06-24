Olive Garden's Tuscan Cooking School Is Not What We Thought It Was

In 2011, a Reddit user posted to the Ask Me Anything forum detailing their experiences visiting Olive Garden's Culinary Institute. In their post, the employee claimed that they were sent to the cooking school along with other restaurant managers in 2007 only to find that it wasn't really a cooking school at all, but rather more of an all-expenses-paid vacation with a few short classes about spices thrown in.

The employee also stated that after their return to the U.S., they were made to "wear a special chef coat and make conversation with guests who ordered the promotional meals". Olive Garden also released an article in the employee's local paper complete with made-up quotes about the experience.

So, the culinary institute may not be a school, but what is it? According to CNN, the property where the Olive Garden employees are sent is called the Riserva di Fizzano and is a hotel located on a beautiful piece of land in Tuscany. For most of the year, the hotel caters to travelers and foodies visiting the region and during the off-season it's rented out by Olive Garden for supposed culinary courses.