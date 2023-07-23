The Unexpectedly Recent Origin Of Basque Cheesecake

There are many European desserts that have become globally popular in the past century. These include Italy's now famous tiramisu and Black Forest gâteau from Germany. The latter became popular in the post war years; tiramisu in the 1970s. Spain's addition to this illustrious list, Basque cheesecake, came much later still.

Basque cheesecake is a rustic-looking dessert, devoid of a crust and baked until speckled with burnt spots. The center is still gooey making for an indulgent slice that bears little resemblance to New York City's take on the dessert. Despite its peculiarities — or more accurately, because of them — this dessert has spread from Spain's Basque country to restaurants around the globe. In recent years, Americans have taken a particular liking to it.

Basque cheesecake's history is a study of how recently invented foods can rapidly become a global sensation. Local culture, skill, and adaptation have all contributed to the cake's growing profile. Yet, unlike other foodie fads, Basque cheesecake is no flash in the pan. Instead, it is a brilliant treat that deserves to keep its place alongside Europe's most prestigious desserts.