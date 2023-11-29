14 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking Fruitcake

Some people bypass a couple of steps concerning fruitcake mix-ins. First, if you don't soak the fruit, they turn into dry pellets in the baked good, having an unpleasant consistency. Also, the fruit absorbs moisture from the batter while it bakes if you don't correctly hydrate it beforehand. So, although it might seem like a hassle to plan ahead and moisten them, it is assuredly worth it. Soak them for at least two or three days prior for best results, but a week is optimal if you have the time.

Use rum or whichever liquor you prefer, or take a different approach and use another liquid. For instance, orange juice or even apple cider are good options. For alcohol-soaked fruit, keeping it at room temperature is fine, but for fruit juice that's normally refrigerated, you can keep it in the cooler. Place the dried fruit in a mason jar or container and pour the liquid on top until it covers it entirely.

Put an airtight lid on the mixture, and every day or so, shake it to ensure everything gets thoroughly moistened. Hydrating the nuts is more optional; some folks prefer their crunch and would rather not soak them, but you certainly can. Another mistake you want to avoid with the mix-ins is throwing them in the batter without coating them in flour first. Unfortunately, when you do this, they all sink to the bottom, which ruins the presentation of the baked good.