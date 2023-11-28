White Castle's Sloppy Joe Sliders Are Back For A Limited Winter Run

Just in time for the winter weather, a popular White Castle menu item makes a triumphant return: Sloppy Joe sliders are back for a limited time. Available on White Castle menus through February 4, 2024, the Sloppy Joes come in three options: the classic Sloppy Joe Slider, Smoky Joe, and Spicy Joe Slider. Its regular Sloppy Joe is a traditional take, blending sweet and savory with a tomato-forward profile, and gets a boost from onions and bell peppers. The Smoky Joe adds cheddar cheese and crispy onions, and the Spicy Joe Slider draws its heat from spicy jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps.

White Castle first launched this winter menu item in 2019. The Smoky Joe was added in 2020, and the Spicy Joe arrived in early January 2022. At the end of 2022, all three menu offerings returned to much fanfare. Whether this is due to the nostalgia associated with the food, their hearty flavor, or the desire to enjoy a classic comfort food dish in winter, the Sloppy Joe sliders have developed a following.

The classic Sloppy Joe has a suggested retail price of $1.19; the other two flavors are $1.49. In addition, the menu items can be combined in a mix-and-match Joe Six-Pack for $6.99. While available nationwide, its Orlando, Florida location does not offer these seasonal menu items.