White Castle Is Unveiling New Menu Items For The Winter Season

The coldest months of the year are fast approaching and White Castle has announced that it is once again looking to keep you as snug as a well-fed bug with the return of its beloved winter menu. But this time, its snowy season eats features not only returning classics but one all-new item that might just tingle your taste buds.

As Fox News reports, the chain debuted its now coveted wintertime "comfort food" selection in 2019. The first seasonal menu featured a hot and ready Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac & Cheese Nibblers that no doubt made customers feel like a kid again. While the chain is known for being America's first franchise burger flipper, its seasonal non-beef patty selection made its fans want to ask the groundhog for six more weeks of winter. This prompted White Castle to bring back some variation of its limited line again for the early 2022 winter seasons (per Fast Food Post). Here's how its newest winter lineup will melt your worries away with even more to taste.