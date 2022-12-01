White Castle Is Unveiling New Menu Items For The Winter Season
The coldest months of the year are fast approaching and White Castle has announced that it is once again looking to keep you as snug as a well-fed bug with the return of its beloved winter menu. But this time, its snowy season eats features not only returning classics but one all-new item that might just tingle your taste buds.
As Fox News reports, the chain debuted its now coveted wintertime "comfort food" selection in 2019. The first seasonal menu featured a hot and ready Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac & Cheese Nibblers that no doubt made customers feel like a kid again. While the chain is known for being America's first franchise burger flipper, its seasonal non-beef patty selection made its fans want to ask the groundhog for six more weeks of winter. This prompted White Castle to bring back some variation of its limited line again for the early 2022 winter seasons (per Fast Food Post). Here's how its newest winter lineup will melt your worries away with even more to taste.
White Castle's new Sloppy Joe Slider will keep you warm this winter
According to a press release, this season's White Castle winter menu includes three different sloppy joes. Of course, White Castle is once again selling its original onion, bell pepper, and tomato-filled Sloppy Joe Slider. And the chain is even bringing back the Smoky Joe — a sandwich topped with smoked cheese that debuted in 2020 (per Fox News). But White Castle is also introducing its brand new Spicy Joe Slider, which the company reports features jalapeño cheese and crisps.
Fans may be excited to dig into a sloppy joe packed with spice, however, they can try out the new sandwich and enjoy the return of White Castle's Mac & Cheese Nibbler at the same time. A fried-up batch of mac and cheese, this snackable side features macaroni drenched in a special crunchy batter.
If you go to grab up some sliders, per White Castle's Website, these winter wonders will cost you $1.19 each — though you can score a six pack for $6.99. Meanwhile, the Mac & Cheese Nibbler costs $1.99 for a small, $3.99 for a medium, and $5.99 for a large. While White Castle hasn't revealed when these winter eats will be pulled from the menu, if this year's lineup follows its predecessor's timeline they may be gone by Valentine's Day.